A two-vehicle wreck at U.S. 72 near Parker Road in Limestone County today left three people dead, according to state troopers.
Parker Road is about 5 miles west of Athens.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said two of the fatalities were in one vehicle, and one fatality was in the other vehicle. He declined to release the names or other information about the fatalities until relatives are notified.
One westbound lane of U.S. 72 remained closed as of 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.