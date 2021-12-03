ATHENS — Three men were in Limestone County Jail on Friday facing drug and stolen property charges, according to a release from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
James Goodman Echols, 29, is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of $253,500 bail.
Stephen Jacob Shelton, age not available, is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of a $253,500 bail.
Alexander David Reed, age not available, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of a $9,500 bail.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a search warrant Tuesday in the 18000 block of East Limestone Road. The unit located more than 20 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and more than $1,700 cash, the office said.
The office said deputy Dylan Legg had previously taken a report about stolen items from a victim in the 20000 block of Huber Road. Legg recognized the victim’s name and address on a stolen package located in a vehicle at the East Limestone Road location, the office said.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, the Sheriff's Office said.
