The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 south of U.S. 72 were closed for hours today after a three-vehicle crash that injured a state trooper.
The crash occurred at 2:06 p.m., and Athens police Chief Floyd Johnson announced shortly after 7 p.m. that the lanes had reopened.
A trooper was assisting a disabled commercial vehicle when it was struck from behind by another vehicle, forcing it to collide with the commercial vehicle, according to troopers.
The crash occurred on I-65 near mile marker 350 in Limestone County. The U.S. 72 exit is at mile marker 351.
The trooper was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.
