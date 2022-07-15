ATHENS — A Toney man died Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle wreck near Ardmore, according to state troopers.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division said John William Westbrook III, 66, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata in which he was a passenger was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Marlo Gwen Turley, 51, of Toney. Westbrook was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Turley was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment. The driver of Hyundai, Milly Westbrook, 73, of Toney was also injured and transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The wreck occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on Bethel Road near Old School House Road, about two miles south of Ardmore in Limestone County.
No other information was immediately available. Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.
