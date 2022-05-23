ATHENS — The Athens City Council will not meet tonight due to a lack of a quorum, according to council President Chris Seibert.
The business items that were expected to be brought before the council for consideration at tonight’s meeting are instead expected to be brought before the council for consideration at its June 6 meeting.
Any public hearings on zoning and alcohol matters that were scheduled for tonight’s meeting are expected to be re-scheduled by the council for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.