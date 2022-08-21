ATHENS — Population growth is accelerating in Limestone County, the fastest growing county in the state, and some county commissioners wish they could find a brake pedal.
The issue was highlighted last week when the commission approved 213 residential lots for construction or sale, most in District 2 which is east of Athens and about midway between the county's north and south borders.
“Slower, organic growth internally, that’s generally just always better. Your smaller businesses are developing, you don’t have all the traffic issues,” said District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale. “But I’m not saying that I’m not for the development. We’re just growing at a faster pace then we can keep up with.”
Barksdale said the county’s atmosphere has changed with the growth.
“We’re just losing our small-town atmosphere, and traffic congestion is going to be a problem. Our jail is fuller now than it’s been in a while. You just don’t get all good people when people move into your area,” he said.
The commission gave both preliminary and final approval to the first phases of two subdivisions in District 2, including 131 lots in the Abbey Brook subdivision and 54 in the Briarpatch subdivision.
Commissioner Jason Black of District 3, which is the southernmost district and runs the width of the county including the fast-growing Greenbrier Parkway area, also has concerns.
“You have growing pains when you grow too fast, and that’s what we’re going through right now,” he said. "... Nobody wants it to be rapid; that’s almost like a flood. No matter how much you prepare for a flood, if it’s rapidly rising waters, you’re going to have issues.”
Limestone County's population in 2010 was 82,782. By the 2020 census it had grown to 103,570. According to the latest Census Bureau estimate, it increased by another 3,947, to 107,517, by 2021. Between 2010 and 2021, it grew by 30%.
Barksdale said he would prefer slow, steady growth, but he does not believe the rapid growth is hurting the county and, regardless, the commissioners have little ability to control it and must deal with what's handed to them.
Barksdale said to deal with rapid growth the county needs to continue to plan for it. He said a traffic study was just completed in District 2 to determine what changes need to be made for the increasing traffic.
“We have determined in District 2 that our single-lane roads will handle the traffic, but our challenge will be to get cars through intersections,” Barksdale said. “Traffic lights, roundabouts, or whatever way we can get them through the intersections.”
One intersection Barksdale is concerned about is at U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road. He said the state is spending $2.4 million to renovate the intersection. There is another intersection of concern that Barksdale said the Alabama Department of Transportation is fixing.
“The Alabama DOT is putting a roundabout in at the corner of Capshaw (Road) and East Limestone Road,” he said. “Of course, they just finished a roundabout up at (Alabama) 251 and Lindsay Lane.”
Black said the county could not prepare the infrastructure before the growth by spending millions to expand roadways in the hope that someday they would be needed.
“You can’t spend the money before (growth) gets here because you can’t justify why you would need to make a four-lane road where there were no houses 10 years ago,” he said. “We’ve got two-lane roads that have 300 homes that come down that two-lane road every day, and that’s not what it was made for.”
Black said roads should not be the first priority in coping with growth.
“You have to focus on safety, number one, how are we providing them with safety with our law enforcement and our emergency services,” he said. “Next is quality of life. I think roads are third.”
People are going to be more worried about a deputy coming to their house during a break-in than about a pothole, Black said, although roads get the most complaints.
“Roads are way down the list. It’s higher on the list with Danny Barksdale than it is me,” he said. “That (safety) should be the common denominator in every elected official’s mind.”
The preliminary approval the commission gave for 131 lots at Abbey Brook subdivision's first phase means the contractors and developer can begin construction.
Hunter Daws, county engineering project manager, said the Abbey Brook's lot sizes are between 0.19 and 0.41 of an acre. He said there will probably be at least one more phase.
Abbey Brook will be located on the west side of Meadows Road, north of Barksdale Road. Doublehead Properties, based in Florence, is the developer.
Briarpatch subdivision received final approval for the first phase of 54 lots. Final approval means the homes can be sold because the subdivision has passed its final inspection.
Jason Greene is the owner of the Florence-based J&J Land Development, the Briarpatch developer. He said the lots are 60-by-140 feet and the houses are 2,000 square feet.
“There will be phase two, which will be 55 more lots,” Greene said. He said he is unsure when phase two will be submitted to the county or when construction will begin.
Briarpatch is located on the east side of Wells Road about 500 feet south of Ed Ray Road. Greene said the lots have now been sold to Smith Douglas Homes.
Also at Monday's commission meeting, District 1 had 14 lots approved, District 3 had 1, and District 4 had 13.
Black said it's no surprise that people want to move to the county.
“I think the services we have and the quality of life and the safe environments that Limestone County has, why wouldn’t anybody want to come here,” he said. “I understand it when they want to come here because I know what we have.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.