ATHENS — Athens has a new traffic-calming program designed to reduce speeding and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, residents at a town hall meeting were told Tuesday.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the measure City Council adopted this week allows the police chief to authorize — while consulting with the city engineer — a number of devices. These include rumble strips, lane narrowing areas, pedestrian islands, speed dips, raised pedestrian crossings and even allowing parking on one or both sides of a street to reduce the number of driving lanes, according to the new policy.
Marks discussed the program at the District 3 town hall meeting at the Pincham-Lincoln Center, where residents addressed issues in the Hine Street area that included getting their streets paved and ridding areas of illegal activity. District 3 Councilman Frank Travis and Police Chief Floyd Johnson joined Marks at the meeting attended by about 70 residents.
The street-calming program includes public involvement. Marks said the approval of 80% of the homeowners of a subdivision or development is needed before any traffic-calming features are put in place.
It allows residents to work with the Police Department to “figure out what’s best in the neighborhood,” Travis said.
One Hine Street resident complained that some motorists travel that road at speeds reaching 60 to 75 mph as early as 5 a.m., despite the 30 mph speed limit posted on three signs along the road.
“It’s not just people in that neighborhood,” said Dorrine McLin. “Something needs to change, something needs to change quickly.”
According to the policy, traffic-calming will only be considered on residential streets with a 24-hour traffic volume between 300 and 3,000 vehicles. Any request for speed enforcement or traffic-calming must be made in writing to the police chief.
If, in the chief’s opinion, traditional enforcement methods haven’t reduced speeds to a consistently safe level, the city’s engineering department will perform a speed survey to establish that the 85th percentile speed is more than 10 miles an hour over the posted speed limit for that area. The Police Department would then forward a request to install traffic-calming measures in writing to the city engineer, who would perform a study of the surrounding streets and traffic patterns and develop a traffic-calming plan.
The citywide costs of installing the traffic-calming features will be an annual budget expenditure, with the city engineer and public works director recommending an annual amount and including it in the capital improvement plan.
Other concerns
Neighborhood residents also discussed other topics.
Deborah Woods asked for help with a “drug-infested” area near her home, where she had to get rid of two girls “smoking dope.”
“Not everybody who’s up and down our streets lives on our streets,” she said. “I just want it cleaned up.”
Johnson encouraged residents who have issues to call him or come to his office.
“I believe in that open door and open communication,” he said.
Ollie Turner spoke during the meeting about another safety concern “in light of the upswing” in the number of COVID-19 cases: people, particularly restaurant and other business employees, not wearing face coverings.
“It should be all of our concern,” Turner said. “This virus is very, very real. It is killing people.”
Jimmy Gill Park
Addressing the status of a new Jimmy Gill Park, Marks said city officials are awaiting the completion of architectural plans for the project and residents can expect to see “dirt moving” at the site on the east side of Hine Street in the next 30 to 45 days.
Marks said a 100-by-50-foot pavilion and a playground with equipment will be built first.
Other planned features are an all-purpose field, basketball courts and a walking track with benches around an existing pond. Marks said there will be a buffer with trees or other barriers between the park and adjacent industrial property. He said 12 acres of about 60 acres of land the city purchased along Hine Street will be maintained as the park.
“I’m excited about this,” Marks said. “It’s way overdue.”
The city has $900,000 available to build the new park, named for the late District 3 councilman and originally located on Sanderfer Road, where Toyota Boshoku is building a plant. The company is contributing $300,000 and the City Council approved transferring $600,000 from the city’s alcohol fund for the project.
“The money (for the project) is there, it’s in the bank and it won’t be used for anything else,” Travis said.
In another development, the city is applying for grants for $650,000, with a city match of $320,000, for drainage improvement in the Vine Street area, according to Marks. He said the project will include street paving and sidewalks.
