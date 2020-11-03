Two seats on the Limestone County Commission were decided in Tuesday’s general election, with political newcomer LaDon Townsend, a farmer who ran as an independent, upsetting incumbent District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison, a Republican who has been in office since 2012.
Also, retired businessman Danny Barksdale, a Republican, won against Democratic challenger Roger Glen Williams, a former UAW shop steward, for the District 2 commission job, according to the complete but unofficial count, which included absentee votes, but not provisional votes. There were 623 provisional ballots cast.
Townsend had 4,640 votes, or 53.45%, with 12 of 13 precincts counted, compared to Harrison, with 4,014 votes, or 46.24%.
Townsend had said during the campaign that the district’s residents were “sick and tired of the good-old-boy politics,” making the point that he is not a career politician.
“I believe people were looking for a change, and I worked hard to let people know who I am and that I was going to be a voice for them,” said Townsend, who was at an election watch party at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Asked about his priorities as a new commissioner, Townsend said: “We’re going to work on the roads and to better District 4 and Limestone County.”
The race had heated up over Alabama Ethics Commission complaints against Harrison, which were dismissed last month. Harrison charged that at least two of the three complaints were initiated by someone involved in Townsend’s campaign, but Townsend denied knowing that person “on a personal level.”
Harrison said Tuesday tonight that Townsend “ran a very effective campaign and I wish him well.” He said he had wanted to capitalize on some of his accomplishments while in office. “Third terms are kind of hard,” he said.
“I love my county, I love my district,” Harrison said, pledging to “do anything to help LaDon.”
--
District 2
Barksdale received 10,180 votes, or 70.05%, with eight of nine precincts counted, compared to Williams, with 4,309 votes, or 29.65%.
“Limestone County will face several challenges in the next four years, and I look forward to facing them in a thoughtful, deliberate manner,” Barksdale said in a statement. Asked about his priorities as a new commissioner, Barksdale said: “I’m going to get my feet on the ground and go from there.”
Barksdale said he’s “thankful, grateful and humbled” to have the opportunity to represent District 2. To run a successful political campaign “it takes a supportive family, friends, and professional advice,” he said. “We won because we had the best of all three.”
He thanked his family for its help and “longtime friends and new friends” for encouragement and financial assistance. In the general election campaign, he used Facebook post boosting to reach target audiences.
The commission salary for the four-year term is $63,318.96.
The commission will hold its organizational meeting Nov. 11 at the Limestone County Courthouse Annex. Individual commissioners organize their own swearing-in events.
--
School board
In the other contested Limestone County race, Republican Dr. Belinda Maples, a primary care physician for the last 22 years in Athens, won handily against retired educator Rita Sanders Jackson, a Democrat, for the school board’s District 4 seat.
Maples received 3,265 votes, or 76.29%, with seven of eight precincts counted, compared to Jackson, with 1,004 votes, or 23.46%.
Maples believes her campaign was successful because “I want to offer new perspectives, new ideas to our challenges. That was my biggest advantage.”
She said she wants to “open up communication between the school board, teachers and parents, having them become more involved in addressing issues.”
Maples succeeds Edward Winter, who didn’t seek reelection. The school board position is a six-year term. Board members will be sworn in at the Dec. 8 board meeting.
Limestone voters also overwhelmingly approved a local amendment specifying that church members in the county can use deadly force if they feel threatened in their places of worship. There were 36,209 votes, or 83%, in favor of the amendment and 7,169, or 17% opposing it.
Barksdale defeated two-term incumbent Steve “Ned” Turner in the March GOP primary, and Maples won the Republican nomination in March.
