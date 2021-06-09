An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked one lane of Interstate 65 northbound and closed another in Limestone County near Ardmore, according to Alabama state troopers.
The semitrailer overturned near Exit 365 earlier this morning, and troopers were called to the scene at 10 a.m., the troopers office in Decatur said. One lane was cleared around 11:30 a.m. but it remains closed to traffic.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, and state troopers said the semitrailer was not carrying any hazardous materials.
State troopers said Alabama Department of Transportation officials are en route to the accident location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.