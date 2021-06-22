Southbound traffic on Interstate 65 between Athens and Interstate 565 will be detoured onto the Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) ramps from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound while the contractor Miller & Miller moves a large crane into position to prepare for setting bridge girders to widen the overpass.
Motorists should expect delays, reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control.
Miller & Miller is now working on a $2.8 million Rebuild Alabama project to widen the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass. Additional lanes will be built on Huntsville Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65 in an upcoming Rebuild Alabama project, for which a $13.3 million contract was awarded last Wednesday to Rogers Group. The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
