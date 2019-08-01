A traffic signal change at Capshaw and Sanderson roads in Limestone County's District 2 is planned for Monday at 6:30 a.m. due to county schools resuming.
The traffic signal at the intersection will operate from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. At other times on weekdays and on Saturday and Sunday the signal will operate in “flash” mode, and vehicles traveling east and west on Capshaw Road should proceed through the intersection’s yellow signal with caution.
Vehicles on Sanderson Road approaching Capshaw Road should treat the intersection as stop controlled.
