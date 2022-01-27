A traffic stop Sunday in Limestone County led to the discovery of a car reported stolen from Decatur and a suspect wanted on multiple warrants, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Kayla Lorene Scott, 31, of Town Creek, was being held in the Limestone County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $16,000 for obstructing justice using a false identity and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), as well as for multiple warrants with multiple agencies, the Sheriff's Office said.
At about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the office, a deputy patrolling in the area of Black and Holt roads observed a red car driving erratically. Deputy Richard Clanton checked the car's license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Decatur. Clanton pulled the vehicle over and identified its driver, who was later charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property and released on $1,000 bail, the office said. Clanton attempted to identify the passenger, who gave him a false name, date of birth and social security number, the Sheriff's Office said.
Clanton observed the passenger's ID card in the vehicle and identified her as Scott, the office said.
Further search revealed that Scott was in possession of baggies containing methamphetamine (8.5 grams), as well as used syringes with methamphetamine residue, according to the Sheriff's Office. After being read her rights, Scott admitted the drugs belonged to her, the Sheriff's Office said.
In March 2021, Scott was arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Moulton and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of meth after bring found in another vehicle reported stolen out of Decatur, according to Moulton police.
