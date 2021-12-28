One lane of Thach Road is closed due to a train derailment in Elkmont this morning to allow equipment to be removed from the tracks.
The one lane closure starts at Holt Road and continues west to Interstate 65. Limestone County officials say if you are traveling in this area, use extreme caution, watch for workers, and expect delays.
