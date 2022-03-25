April 2 and Oct. 1 have been designated as Trash Attack Days in Limestone County, when residents will be able to dump debris for free for spring and fall cleanup.
Limestone County residents can take a trailer or pickup load of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station at 16100 BFI Lane off U.S. 72, just east of Seven Mile Post Road, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There is a maximum of four automobile tires, and any appliance with freon must have the compressor removed or be accompanied by a certificate stating that the freon has been professionally removed.
No hazardous household or medical waste may be dumped, and contractors may not dump for free. Proof of residency, like a current utility bill, must be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.