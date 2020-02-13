ATHENS — A large old oak tree fell from the Limestone County Courthouse lawn onto some cars parked around the courthouse square during Wednesday’s night storm, according to the city of Athens.
Three people were in one of the damaged vehicles but were not injured, according to the city. Athens police closed Marion Street in front of the courthouse until further notice, and city crews this morning were clearing the sidewalk at the courthouse. The county will remove it from the courthouse lawn.
About 3,000 Athens Utilities customers were originally without power, with scattered outages throughout Limestone County. There were also downed power poles and lines reported, and Athens Utilities crews were working as quickly as possible to safely restore power.
Utilities crews were continuing to work this morning to restore power to 500 customers impacted by Wednesday night’s storm.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson asked that motorists slow down and treat intersections with malfunctioning traffic signals as four-way stops.
The CSX crossing arm westbound on Washington Street in Athens was also damaged during storm, the city said.
Johnson notified CSX on Wednesday night and a repair crew was headed to Athens.
Some roads in Limestone County, including New Garden Road west of Pepper Farm Road and Alabama 251 from Newby Chapel Road to Hall Road, had been closed because of downed power lines.
