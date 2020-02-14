ATHENS — Elden Hertzig recalled his close call as he watched Athens and Limestone County crews work Thursday to clear Marion Street of a willow oak tree that stood at the northeast corner of the Limestone County Courthouse lawn until Wednesday night’s storm.
Hertzig, his wife, Misty, of Athens, and their Huntsville friend Jim Wright were sitting in Wright’s vehicle on the east side of the square, as they waited for some other friends to show up. Then the storm got worse.
“My wife screamed and the whole tree came down,” said Hertzig. He and Wright were able to get out of the driver’s side door of the Kia Optima, then they cleared away limbs so Misty could get out of the back seat.
No one was injured, Hertzig said, and Wright’s vehicle was left with a smashed rear window and dents on the hood and roof.
“We were super lucky,” Hertzig said. “I called 911 because I was afraid people might be trapped in the other cars.”
Hertzig was aware of the threatening storm, but didn’t think it was going to hit the area until later Wednesday. Strong winds and the saturated ground proved too much for the tree.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said five vehicles in all were pinned under the branches. One vehicle was able to drive away from the scene, while the others were being towed away Thursday. Daly said a transformer and decorative lamp on the courthouse lawn were crushed.
Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis looked through historic records Thursday to determine the age of the tree.
Based on historic photographs that show the lawn before and after the tree was planted, and growth estimates from Alabama Cooperative Extension System agents Chris Becker and Doug Chapman, Davis estimates the tree was planted between 1950 and 1960.
The first known Limestone County Archives photo of the tree was taken from the north side of the square during the 1968 Limestone County Sesquicentennial parade, and the tree can be seen on the left side of the photo, between the Confederate Memorial and the courthouse.
According to Becker and Chapman, the tree appears to be no more than 15 or 20 years old in that photo.
Earlier photos in which the tree is not present include an aerial photo of the square from the 1940s, and a photo of a 1931 auction on the courthouse lawn.
Late Thursday afternoon, crews from Athens Utilities were working to restore power to about 70 customers, down from 3,000 without power Wednesday night. Many of these are issues at individual homes, and the saturated ground was hindering crews from getting equipment in place.
