The judge presiding over the case of indicted Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has set a trial for March 29, about a year after that case originally was set for trial.
The Attorney General’s Office asked last month that a trial date be set or a conference held to discuss an appropriate date, saying county residents deserve a resolution to the case.
Blakely was indicted in August 2019 on multiple ethics and theft charges, and jurors in the case originally were to report to the Limestone County Courthouse on March 8, 2020, be split into panels, then dismissed for a week. Limestone County courts on March 13 issued an order canceling all non-emergency court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 1, due to COVID-19. The Alabama Supreme Court suspended all jury trials through Sept. 14.
Retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins, who is hearing the case, issued the order setting the trial on Friday.
A motion filed last month by Attorney General Steve Marshall and other attorneys involved in the case said Limestone County residents “deserve a resolution on whether defendant Blakely is guilty or innocent of the charges he faces.
“Three hundred and sixty-three days ago, he pleaded not guilty,” the motion reads. “The state should be permitted to make its case to show otherwise, under the safety protocols developed since this case was last set for trial.”
According to Marshall’s motion, Blakely, 70, can continue to serve as sheriff because no Alabama law authorizes his suspension while under indictment. Blakely is now serving his 10th term as sheriff.
