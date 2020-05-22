Three Limestone County residents died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash near Athens, said a state trooper.
A Pontiac G6, driven by Gregory Keith McClusky, 40, of Athens, collided with a GMC Sierra, according to senior trooper Eric Smith. He said McClusky and the passengers in the Pontiac, Samantha Nicole Boyd, 27, and Cody James Barnes, 36, both of Ardmore, were all killed in the crash.
Smith said McClusky’s vehicle was southbound on Seven Mile Post Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 72 and collided with the Sierra, which was westbound on U.S. 72.
McClusky was wearing his seat belt, but the passengers were not, Smith said.
The GMC Sierra was driven by Judy Black Hamilton, 62, of Athens, Smith said. Hamilton, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital, he said.
West said she was treated at the scene by Athens EMS.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred four miles west of Athens in Limestone County.
Barnes was ejected from the vehicle, according to West. He said the vehicle rolled, landing on its wheels off the road at the edge of a wooded area, and all three people had blunt force trauma injuries.
