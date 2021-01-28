An Ardmore man died Wednesday night in a one-car crash on Interstate 65 in Limestone County, according to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.
Christopher Dale Ridinger, 48, was fatally injured when the Acura 3.2TL he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, Bailey said. Ridinger was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Bailey, speed is considered to be a contributing factor to the crash, which occurred at the 360 mile marker on I-65, about one mile south of Elkmont.
Troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.