An Elkmont man injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 65 later died, a state trooper said.
Theo Calvin Vasser, 87, was seriously injured on Wednesday morning when the 2003 GMC Sonoma he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 65 and overturned, Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said in a release. Vasser was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he died of his injuries, Daniel said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred 5 miles north of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.