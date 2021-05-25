An Evansville, Indiana, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Athens at about 10:34 a.m. Monday, a state trooper said.
John A. Bender, 55, was fatally injured when the Chevy Silverado he was driving struck the rear of a Volvo semi-truck and overturned, according to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Bailey said Bender was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Volvo was not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Interstate 65 near U.S. 72, about one mile east of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.