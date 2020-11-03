A Tennessee man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County at about 5 a.m. today, a trooper said.
Donald J. Woodard, 40, was killed when the Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey.
Bailey said Woodard, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Alabama 99 near West Limestone Road, about 10 miles north of Athens.
