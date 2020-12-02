An Ardmore, Tennessee, man was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on Alabama 251 north of Athens, according to an Alabama trooper.
Edgar David Hardiman, 93, was fatally injured when the Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, ran through a fence and struck a tree at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, said trooper Brandon Bailey. Hardiman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bailey.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred near Sharp Road, about seven miles north of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.