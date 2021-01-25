An Ardmore woman died after a Madison County crash at about 6 p.m. Friday, troopers said.
Gertrude E. Sloan, 79, was fatally injured when the Honda Accord in which she was a passenger was involved in a wreck with a Nissan Maxima. The driver of the Honda, Joe Daniel Mitchel, 79, of Ardmore, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to troopers. Troopers said Sloan died en route to the hospital as a result of her injuries.
Mitchel's condition was not available.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash which occurred on Wall Triana Highway at Pulaski Pike, about 5 miles northwest of Toney.
