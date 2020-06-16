An Elkmont driver who struck a pedestrian in Limestone County on Monday was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license, a state trooper said.
The pedestrian, whose name wasn’t released, is a 76-year-old woman from Athens, according to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel. She was able to give an account of the crash to a trooper, said Daniel, who doesn’t know the extent of her injuries.
Daniel said a witness followed the red Jeep Cherokee involved in the accident until a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy could stop him.
Jason Pendergrass, of Elkmont, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested by troopers at 4:30 p.m. Monday, with bail set at $5,500, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest report, and was released Monday night from the Limestone County Jail.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was hit on Elk River Mills Road near the intersection of Alabama 99.
