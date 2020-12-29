State troopers have identified a woman who died after a crash early Sunday morning in Limestone County.
Jennifer Marie Spencer, 38, of Harvest, was driving a Dodge Dart when she was hit head-on by a Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Eric Carson King, 19, of Athens, according to trooper Brandon Bailey. Bailey said King’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the Dodge. According to Bailey, alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor to the wreck.
The crash, on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road near Lucas Ferry Road, about 5 miles south of Athens, occurred at 6:15 a.m. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital, where Spencer died of her injuries, according to Bailey. King’s condition wasn’t available.
