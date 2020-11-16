An Athens man was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County, according to a state trooper.
Timothy Dewayne Middlebrooks, 43, was killed when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. He said Middlebrooks was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Townsend Ford Road near Monarch Way, about 10 miles west of Athens.
