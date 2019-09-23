Two Huntsville men were killed in a three-vehicle crash early Saturday on Alabama 53 in Limestone County, troopers said.
Jaquarius Lamon Smith, 25, was killed when the 2007 Buick sedan he was driving struck a 2009 Ford ambulance and a 2017 Dodge pickup, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel in a release.
Smith and his passenger, Terrell Marquae Jolly, 30, were pronounced dead at the scene, Daniel said. They were not wearing seat belts, he said.
The ambulance was not in service, according to Daniel, and the two occupants of the ambulance were injured and taken to an area hospital. The driver and occupants of the Dodge pickup were not injured.
The crash occurred three miles south of Ardmore.
State troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.