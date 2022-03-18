ATHENS — Athens High senior Brynn South has learned specific directions on how to mow an athletic field and how to tend to the fields’ grass during warm seasons and cold seasons in her turf management class, and now she is thinking of taking her skills to the next level.
“I’m working on (Toyota Field in Madison) this summer, and in August I’m going out to Greenville, North Carolina, to be the groundskeeper for the Little League Softball World Series,” South said.
Chuck Smith, Athens High’s head baseball coach, created the turf management class in spring 2021 after hearing about similar high school courses in Georgia.
“When the class first started, we only had 15 students,” Smith said. “In the fall, we had 18 students and this year, we’ve got 24 and it’s our biggest class yet.”
Smith said the first class he had was comprised entirely of athletes, but he said the class this year has also attracted students who do not play sports.
The students maintain the school's varsity baseball field, softball field, practice football field, discus and shot put areas on the track field, and the middle school's baseball field.
Smith teaches them everything from edging the infield turf to spraying pesticides on the athletic fields.
“Basically, anything and everything that has (to be done) to maintain an athletic facility, they all do,” Smith said.
South was mowing the varsity baseball field on Wednesday with a reel mower and cutting a checkerboard design into the field for the Golden Eagles' game scheduled against Brooks High today.
South, a softball player, said her love for the outdoors and for her sports facilities drew her in to the world of turf management.
“You’ve got to know what you’re working with,” South said. “You’ve got to know the difference between warm season and cold season grass, and that’s probably the most important thing.”
South said their fields are mostly made up of Bermuda grass, a perennial warm-season grass.
“Last October, we over-seeded with perennial ryegrass, and that’s mainly what’s on the (baseball field) now. It makes the color of the grass brighter,” South said. “As it gets warmer and warmer, you’ll start to see that Bermuda pop up.”
This is South’s first year in Smith’s turf management class and she is planning to attend college in the fall to pursue it as a major.
“I’m going to Motlow State Community College up in (Tennessee) and I’m going to play softball there for a year, then I’m going to transfer to Tennessee Tech and go through their turf grass management program,” South said.
Athens High senior Sam Sandy is in his second year with the class and he also said his love for the outdoors inspired him to join the turf management team. He described how to cut a checkerboard design into a baseball field.
“My favorite thing to do is cutting the grass with the reel mower and putting designs into the grass,” Sandy said. “One day, we’ll mow one (direction) to burn that pattern in and the next two days, we’ll go the other (direction) to burn this pattern in. If you cut it in the same direction for two days, it will burn in the pattern so it will stay longer, so when you come and watch the games you’ll still be able to see the pattern.”
Smith said not as many people pursue turf management jobs like they did in the 1990s, but he is hoping to bring new faces to the field with his classes.
“We’re at the point now where there’s a teacher shortage, and I believe there could eventually be a shortage with turf management jobs,” Smith said. “I think if we can get this class to grow and start kids out when they're sophomores, they’ll develop a passion for turf management, and I can get more people into that field.”
Smith said if he can get enough students to enroll in the class, then he will bring in irrigation systems and teach students how to operate them.
