ATHENS — In Merchant’s Alley in downtown Athens last Friday, the painted music murals on the walls seemed to come alive while Redstone Avenue performed. A musical vibe permeated the area as the city held two regular live events.
Redstone Avenue performed for the Merchant’s Alley Happy Hour Music Series that's held every Friday, except in August, through Nov. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. That show was followed by Rob Aldridge & The Proponents, which played in front of the Limestone County Courthouse as part of the monthly Fridays After Five downtown.
Susan Spencer, who lives in Georgia now but is originally from Athens, sat in the alley as Redstone Avenue prepared to play and said her favorite thing about coming to downtown events is Athens’ nightlife developments.
“I think it’s really cool. Athens hasn’t always had this," she said. "I think it’s great that it’s growing into it."
The alley series, which continues today, is a part of Athens Amplified and provides live music in the new Merchant’s Alley on Jefferson Street downtown. Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, heads the series.
“When we designed Merchant’s Alley, we knew the next step, after implementation and construction, was to program it. We knew that we needed a theme or a tagline and Athens Amplified was that. Our first programming effort is The Merchant’s Alley Happy Hour Music Series,” Richardson said.
This is the first year for the series. There is a wide range of music from week to week, Richardson said, so there is something for everyone. She said there has been a great turnout since the first Friday and she believes more people will continue to come each week.
“It’s kind of a come-and-go thing, so at any one time we’ll probably have 30 or 40 people milling around. People just come listen to a little music and then go have dinner or go shopping,” Richardson said.
Richardson is also in charge of Fridays After Five and said they have been going on about eight years. She said it started with the goal of getting foot traffic in small downtown businesses and downtown restaurants.
Regina Crawford owns Crawford’s Gifts and has been in business on the square for 29 years. She said during normal business hours she closes at 5:30 p.m. but during downtown events the shop stays open until 8 p.m.
Crawford said she does extra business during downtown events, and it is worth her while to stay open later.
“It is worth it because the people that come to the events enjoy shopping small businesses,” Crawford said. “Another reason we stay open is that we build new customer clientele with people that don’t live in our area.”
Richardson said Fridays After Five is a quality-of-life event.
“We want people to enjoy our downtown, but we also want people to patronize our establishments. And for people coming from out of town, we want them to discover what we’ve got to offer down there,” Richardson said. “You can come downtown and bring your lawn chair and sit in the street and listen to a band on the courthouse steps.”
There are also booths with children’s games and crafts, and beanbag toss boards are set up for play.
Brandon Kelley and Sam Poppleton were sitting in their lawn chairs ready for the music to start last week as they attended their first Fridays After Five. Poppleton was excited about the free music and although she lives in Hartselle, she said it was not too far to drive.
Kelley and Poppleton both said their favorite thing about the event was the atmosphere. Poppleton said the event was good for the community but also the downtown businesses. “Lots of businesses have more people coming out to them.”
Fridays after Five are held the last Friday of every month through July 29 with food trucks starting to serve at 5 p.m. and a band from 7-8:30 p.m.
“Our crowds at Fridays After Five have been really good. I’d say at least 1,500 to 2,000 people are downtown for those,” Richardson said. She said that number has grown from last year when around 800 to 1,000 people attended each Friday.
Richardson believes the number of attendees can surpass 2,000 if they can continue to provide good food options and great, diverse music.
Richardson said the alley series and Fridays After Five benefit the community by giving them a good way to kick off their weekend. “We want to give our community, all of our community, something fun to do, to socialize with their neighbors and additionally, support our downtown and all the restaurants and the retail.”
Drew Carter & Jay Sims will perform today in the Merchant’s Alley Happy Hour Music Series. The next Fridays After Five on June 24 will feature Juice.
