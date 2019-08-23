ATHENS — Two Athens parks will receive a specialized swing that provides additional body support for children who need assistance sitting upright.
The Mayor’s Office applied for a community grant through the Limestone County Legislative Delegation Office, and Sen. Tim Melson approved a $7,829.36 community grant to buy two GameTime Zero-G Chair swings. Athens Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford said one swing will be at Big Spring Memorial Park and another will be at Jimmy Gill Park, which is being relocated.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the All Kids Dugout was expanded to add more inclusive equipment and other phases are planned there. He said the city also wants to provide inclusive equipment at other parks.
