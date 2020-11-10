ATHENS — Athens Fire and Rescue said it is investigating two structure fires.
Firefighters responded Tuesday to a fire call, and the witness reported hearing an explosion, according to interim Fire Chief James Hand. Hand said the crew at Station 2 is close enough to the site that firefighters saw the structure fully engulfed as they geared up to respond.
The fire occurred in the 200 block of Winslow Drive, and a witness called 911 at 1:08 p.m.
“The 911 caller reported the sound of an explosion just before the fire,” Hand said in a release. “The structure appears to have been a utility type building, and there were some propane tanks inside as well as some torches and other tools. The cause is still under investigation.”
Hand said no one was inside the structure and there were no injuries.
Athens Fire and Rescue is also investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at an abandoned home on Hastings Road near U.S. 72.
