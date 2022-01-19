ATHENS — Rapid residential growth continues in east Limestone County, with the County Commission on Tuesday giving preliminary approval for the first phase of one subdivision and an additional phase of another, which combined will add 120 lots.
The first phase of Sonoma Valley Subdivision will add 80 new lots in District 2. It will be at the southwest corner of Barksdale and Meadows roads.
Davis Preserve phase 1B will add an additional 40 lots to phase 1A, which was previously approved for 20 lots, said Sharon Wilson, county engineering support assistant.
The subdivision will be on the south side of Nick Davis Road, approximately three-quarters of a mile east of the Menefee Road intersection.
Hunter Daws, county engineering project manager, said he believes there will be more phases for both subdivisions.
Danny Barksdale, District 2 commissioner, said the growth is both good and bad.
“It’s always good to grow, but there’ll be some issues that come along with growth,” he said.
According to Barksdale, some of the issues will be “roads, traffic, congestion, schools for those kids, just typical everyday living issues.”
Proximity to Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal and the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant, Barksdale said, are among the reasons for the continued growth in his district.
Neither developer could be reached for comment Tuesday, but Barksdale said with the increase in housing prices in the past year he suspects the homes will be in the $250,000 to $300,000 range.
“You get much above that, you start limiting your customers,” Barksdale said.
According to Daws, these are considered major subdivisions because each one “creates streets that the county will eventually take on" and maintain.
Both subdivisions are in the preliminary approval phase, which means the developers have submitted a plan for what they plan to construct.
“We get road profiles and the length of the roadway as well as their build-ups and the material that they will use to construct the roadway. That way we can follow through with our inspection process as the construction schedule moves along,” Daws said.
Daws said the county engineering department will conduct three inspections during the construction process.
To get to the final phase, Daws said, the roads and drainage network must be completed, although entering this phase does not require that the houses be built.
No construction has begun on the sites as the developer was awaiting Tuesday's preliminary approval, Daws said, although some clearing of the land has started.
In addition to the District 2 lots, District 4 in the northwest portion of Limestone had 70 new lots approved at Tuesday's meeting, including a 54-lot replat.
