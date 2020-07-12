A local shooting range is seeing an increase in shooters generally and women in particular, with some saying nationwide protests and civil unrest have left them determined to enhance their ability to protect themselves.
Taking aim while at Swan Creek Shooting Range in Tanner last week, Huntsville’s Teresa Alonso said she closed the store she manages early June 3 as protesters gathered in downtown Huntsville, soon to be dispersed by authorities with tear gas.
“I want to be able to protect my employees and myself,” she said. “The only time I will take my gun out is for protection. My life is more important to me than yours if you are coming after me.”
Brandi Stanley said she and Alonso visit the range in Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area about twice a week to fire their handguns. They were two of about 40 shooters there Wednesday.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began interrupting everyday activities in March, followed by heightened racial tension after a white policeman killed George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, on May 25, the sales of guns and ammunition in the United States have soared, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
“We’re gun lovers, and we carry every day,” Stanley said. “I am wanting my gun to be another limb for me. I want to be able to pick up my gun and know how to use it with a blindfold on. We come out here rain or shine. A robber doesn’t care if it’s raining or not. I think everyone should learn to protect themselves.”
One of the shooters learning to protect himself was 14-year-old Matthew Foster of Athens. His grandfather, Frank Rosie of Athens, is a U.S. Army veteran and Foster’s instructor.
“I want to become a hunter and maybe shoot professionally one day,” Foster said. “I also want to be able to protect myself if I have to.”
Rosie said he recently purchased five guns and enjoys shooting as a sport. He added he is well protected if he encounters an intruder.
While firing his Savage 270 rifle, Willie Shoulders, of Decatur, said he’s not concerned about the protesters he sees on television. “(My rifle) is for hunting, but it’s for protection if I need it to be,” he said.
Range Safety Officers Steve Pepper and Philip Moore said they began monitoring the range daily in February and restricitons associated with the COVID-19 pandemic closed the range March 27 through May 13. They said the numbers of shooters are increasing, but they're not sure why.
“We don’t ask the shooters why they are here,” Pepper said. “We’re providing them a place to shoot and to ensure it’s done in a safe manner. Some people come out here daily. Some folks like to hunt, fish, camp, swim. These people like to shoot. It’s a hobby, a sport to them.”
The officers said they are seeing a large variety of firearms, particularly 9mm handguns, used by the range’s visitors.
Moore said the weekends are the busiest times, with more than 200 shooters using the 48-table range on a recent Saturday.
“It’s first come, first served,” Pepper said. “If the range is full, wait your turn. There’s no time limit on the shooters. A couple of hours is about the average time.”
He said most shooters are young men, but females increasingly use the range.
“We’re seeing more women, some in their 20s and some in their 50s,” Pepper said. “Younger females are on the rise. Most of the shooters are young males."
There is no cost to use the range, but shooters must have a hunting or fresh water fishing license, wildlife management area license or Wildlife Heritage license.
Shooters under 16 years old aren’t required to have a license but must be accompanied by a parent at all times. All shooters must sign in when they first arrive.
Range hours are Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.