ELKMONT — Two people from out of state died at about 4:30 this morning after a box truck traveling north on Interstate 65 fell off an overpass and onto railroad tracks near Roberts Road where it was struck by a train, according to Trooper Brandon Bailey.
Edgardo V. Pacheco, 54, of La Vergne, Tennessee, and an 18-year-old whose name was withheld were fatally injured in the crash, Bailey said. Pacheco was driving a 2017 Hino box truck that left the roadway and struck a guardrail before falling off the overpass.
Bailey said the accident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.