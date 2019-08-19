ATHENS — Mason Glenn Gilliland, 23, was ejected from a vehicle in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Athens and died at the scene, according to Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
The accident occurred at about 12:23 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of U.S. 72, Johnson said.
The accident is under investigation but Johnson said it appears the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 31 and Gilliland, of Athens, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, he said.
Athens Utilities was working this morning to replace the pole, and traffic on the north bound side of U.S. 31 was limited to one lane until that work was finished, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.