The judge presiding over the felony trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely offered prayers for his ailing defense counsel at a hearing this morning but ultimately denied the lawyer's request to delay the trial by 30 days.
Robert Tuten, one of three attorneys representing Blakely, spoke to the judge on speakerphone. Tuten said he was suffering from pain and other complications from a recent surgical procedure and would be unable to try the case if it goes forward as scheduled March 9.
About three hours after the hearing, retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins denied the motion and ordered that the trial go forward as scheduled.
Assistant Attorney General Clark Morris argued against the motion. She said Tuten’s health issues were known at the time of Blakely’s arraignment. Tompkins, who is handling the case after all Limestone County judges recused themselves, asked about Tuten’s health issues then and warned Blakely the trial would go forward as scheduled, Morris said.
“It’s as if the court was rubbing a crystal ball and foresaw this,” Morris said.
Blakely has other lawyers on the case and knowingly took the risk that Tuten could be unavailable for trial, Morris argued. She said hundreds of jurors have already been summoned, witnesses have been subpoenaed, and a delay would be prejudicial.
Tuten said Blakely hired him specifically, and his other lawyers have little criminal defense experience and were brought in merely to assist Tuten.
Blakely, 69 and in his 10th term as sheriff, was indicted last year on multiple theft and ethics charges but remains in office.
