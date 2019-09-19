ATHENS — An ongoing outage this morning disrupted landline service in the Athens area, including the Athens Police Department and Limestone County offices, including the Sheriff’s Office and County Commission.
Emergency calls to 911 are not affected by the outage.
A spokesman for Windstream said the outage, which affects landlines and some internet service, will last until at least this evening.
"It will probably be tonight before the service is fully restored, at the earliest," said spokesman Scott Morris. "We had a hardware issue in Huntsville, a part failure essentially, and so they're working on a couple different paths to correct that."
He said the geographical areas affected include Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Madison.
According to the spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Windstream (formerly EarthLink) experienced the outage across much of north Alabama beginning at 2:45 a.m.
For non-emergencies, the Sheriff's Office set up a temporary number: 256- 321-2367. The Sheriff’s Office is also monitoring all social media messages and e-mails, but for emergencies, callers should dial 911.
For non-emergency calls to the Athens Police Department, call 256-233-8700.
This outage affects all offices located at the Limestone County Courthouse, Washington Street Courthouse Annex, Clinton Street Courthouse Annex, Judicial Center and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
All county departments are still able to receive emails. Department email addresses are available at www.limestonecounty-al.gov. City departments also can receive emails, with addresses available at www.athensalabama.us.
Representatives of Windstream did not immediately return calls.
