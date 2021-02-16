As of 8:50 p.m. today, about 727 Athens Utilities customers in Limestone County remained without power.
Two crews from Scottsboro Electric Power Board arrived in Athens this afternoon to work with Athens Utilities to restore power in the pockets of isolated and larger outages.
