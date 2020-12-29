ATHENS — Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victim of a house fire today in Athens as a 70-year-old man.
West said he pronounced Richard Booth dead at the scene and transported the body to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Athens Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 4:11 a.m. on Lawson Street off Forrest Street, and Interim Fire Chief James Hand said there was one fatality. The fire appears to be unintentional, according to Fire and Rescue.
Booth was the only person in the home and his body was found next to a door to the garage, according to West.
