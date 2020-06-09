ATHENS — A spokesman with the FBI’s Birmingham division confirmed it was at the home of Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay Tuesday morning, and Holladay said no charges have been filed against him.
A statement from the school district said it is monitoring the situation.
“We were there as part of a law enforcement action,” said Paul Daymond, a spokesman for the Birmingham division, which has investigative responsibility of 31 counties in north Alabama. He said he could not elaborate further.
“There are absolutely no charges filed against me,” Holladay said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon by Montgomery attorney Joe Espy III. “I appreciate so much the overwhelming support from my friends and community.”
An official statement from Athens City Schools, released late Tuesday afternoon, said that “the school system has learned that federal officials were engaged in a law enforcement action at Dr. Holladay’s private residence earlier (Tuesday). The system is monitoring the situation, and will assist with any requests by those officials.”
The system referred inquiries about the matter to Holladay’s legal counsel and the federal officials involved.
Holladay has been Athens’s superintendent since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.