ELKMONT — A 14-year-old confessed to shooting and killing five family members in Elkmont late Monday night, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said this morning.
"This is devastating," Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton said this morning. "There were less than 500 people in the last census that lived in Elkmont, and five of those are not with us anymore."
The victims, according to Limestone County sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young, were John Sisk, 38, the shooter's father; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; his 6-year-old brother; his 6-month-old brother; and his 5-year-old sister.
The teen who called 911 to report the shooting later confessed to it, Young said. He is charged with five counts of juvenile murder and is being held in a juvenile detention facility.
"Pending the adjudication process, (he) could face adult charges of multiple counts of murder and/or capital murder," Young said at a 1 p.m. press conference.
The handgun was in the residence illegally, Young said.
The Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at the teen's residence at the 25000 block of Ridge Road, which is near the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department. A Limestone County Sheriff's Office incident log first references the shooting at 10:55 p.m. Monday.
"He met deputies in the driveway and told them that he had been in the basement of the home and heard gun shots from the main level of the home upstairs," Young said. "Upon being confronted with some of the inconsistencies, he did admit to shooting the five family members."
All five lived with the 14-year-old in the residence, Young said.
The 14-year-old assisted investigators in finding the 9mm handgun on the side of the road where he had tossed it, Young said.
Two of the victims, an adult and a juvenile, were initially in critical condition and were airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville and Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, the Sheriff's Office said, but have since died.
The mayor said he lives within 1,000 feet of the residence where the shooting took place, which he said is a rental property. He said the residential neighborhood has few renters, with lots of 1 to 2 acres.
"The last time I saw (the shooter) he was on a mini-bike a couple of years ago, riding up and down the road with a little Army hat on," Compton said.
Karen Tucker, with Limestone County Schools, said at the press conference that "we're concentrating our efforts on assisting the students and the faculties as well as the community in dealing with this tragedy."
She said additional school counselors and Limestone County Mental Health counselors were on site.
"These individuals will be available as long as there is a need," Tucker said.
Young said it was a "tragedy of a scale that we're not used to here in Limestone County, Alabama."
The mass shooting is the 26th in the United States this year, based on the methodology of The Associated Press/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database, which tracks homicides where four or more people are killed, not including the offender.
Compton said he does not view stricter gun laws as a solution.
"I’m a huge Second Amendment supporter," the mayor said. "Lots of laws were broken here. I don’t think additional gun laws will fix this. ... I’m not advocating additional gun laws as a way to prevent this.
"We are grieving here in Elkmont, and we want people to know that this family is in our thoughts and prayers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.