ATHENS — A Limestone County inmate was back in jail within a few hours of his escape.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, was back in custody Friday night after having escaped the secured perimeter of the Limestone County Jail on Elm Street, Athens, at about 7:30 p.m.
The office said Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, of Shaw Road, Athens, had originally been arrested and booked into the jail Tuesday on charges of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary.
Limestone Sheriff's deputies, dogs from Limestone Correctional Facility, Athens police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office Canine Unit were involved in Friday's search.
The Limestone Sheriff's Office did not immediately say how or where Rodriguez was apprehended.
Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez, 32, also of Shaw Road, were arrested in connection with the burglary of Mildred’s Restaurant in Ardmore and the theft of checks from Willow Contracting in Lester, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
