ATHENS — Serving as a military nurse in World War II, Athens resident and veteran Margaret Phillips treated soldiers who were both physically and mentally scarred from the horrors of war.
“Some of the patients had broken legs or were healing from bullet wounds, but most had head injuries,” said Phillips, now 97. “Some were even suicidal. We gave them medication. We played cards with them. I was a counselor to many of them. Many were shell-shocked."
In 1944, at age 22, she was a cadet nurse at the Army hospital at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, where wounded soldiers from the Pacific theater were treated.
"Some wanted to talk (about the horrors of the battlefield). It helped them to get it off their chest. The families didn’t want to hear the stories,” Phillips recalls.
She remembers being a high school senior and hearing the news of the Japanese bombing Pearl Harbor when she returned home from church on Dec. 7, 1941.
“Dad was listening to President Franklin D. Roosevelt on the radio. The president was telling Americans about the tragedy (of Pearl Harbor),” she said. “Our world changed that day.”
After graduating from high school, Phillips said she trained to be a nurse at a hospital in her hometown of Middletown, Ohio. “The longer the war continued, the fewer nurses there were to carry the workload (at the hospital),” she said.
In her second year of training, the military implemented a cadet nursing program, she said. It involved her committing to two years of military service. Phillips said her mother died when she was 8 and she helped raise five other siblings during the Great Depression, when money was tight.
She said her father had a victory garden to grow vegetables, while some food and clothing items were rationed and hard to obtain.
“I joined (the military cadet program) for the money, and it was the thing to do because of the war going on,” she said. “And we got a uniform to wear. Back then, women wanting to work were either secretaries or nurses. I made the right choice.”
She said it was at Fort Benjamin that she learned to “march and salute.”
“It was exciting to me,” she said. “I had never been that far from home before. We lived in the barracks.”
After her training, she joined the Navy as an ensign. “I was sent to Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, and later worked at the Long Island (New York) Naval Base. I was in the Navy for two years when the war ended.”
Mental health therapy
Phillips said during her time as a psychiatric nurse in the Navy she helped patients with mental health issues.
“Some were really depressed,” she said. “Some of the patients wouldn’t stay on their medications. But most of the patients got better within a month and got discharged.”
She said many of the patients had “extended fighting on the islands in the Pacific and were in the hospital suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome. I don’t think that condition had been diagnosed at that time. Many of them had ulcers. … But one time, a patient got angry and lunged at me. I had to leave the ward about a week until he calmed down.”
She said working in military hospitals exposed her to people from many different backgrounds.
“I saw different cultures, especially in the hospital, but I never saw racism among the troops,” she said. “A Black man was a nurse in the Navy and worked with us. Everyone was receptive and respectful toward him.”
After being discharged from the Navy, she said she met her future husband, Charles Phillips, while studying at Duke University.
She said after they married, they moved to Germany where he participated in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals. Four of her five children were born there.
She said they moved to New Jersey and later settled in Huntsville. She worked at Huntsville Hospital for 10 years and her husband was a patent attorney.
Teaching nurses
She received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 1969 and a master's in psychiatric nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1973 and education specialist degree in human development counseling from Vanderbilt in 1985.
She went on to teach psychiatric nursing at Calhoun Community College from 1969 to 1973 and UAH from 1973 to 1993. She said she helped start both programs.
Her husband died in 2001 after they had been married 50 years, she said.
She now lives with her grandson Billy Woodall and his family, including eight of her great-grandchildren. Woodall said the family took special pride in taking his grandmother to watch the Athens Veterans Parade last weekend.
“She visited Washington, D.C., in 2015 on a military honor flight,” he said. “We all enjoyed the parade Saturday. It’s wonderful that our children have the opportunity to hear some of her stories and learn from her experiences of serving in World War II.”
Phillips has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive as of Sept. 30. The VA said veterans are dying at an average of 296 a day, up from 245 pre-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.