The director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives hopes work starts next month to convert half of the former Limestone County Event Center into a new home for the museum.
The building's other half will be space for event rental.
“We hope to be in before the end of the year,” said Sandy Thompson, the museum’s director. “Once we get into the new building, the deed (for the current museum building) will go back to the county.”
The county owns the veterans museum building, a 100-year-old former L&N freight depot at 100 Pryor St., and the museum board has been leasing it from the county. In a unanimous vote, the Limestone County Commission last year authorized the county attorney to prepare a deed transferring the event center to the museum board, which will manage both operations.
“We’ll have more than double the current space,” Thompson said of the museum.
Plans include a library to accommodate more than 5,000 military-related books that are now stored on the museum’s second floor, which is not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and not accessible to visitors, she said. The additional space will also allow the museum to display more artifacts that are also in storage.
“We’ll be able to honor our veterans and do it in a bigger, better facility,” she said.
Limestone County District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison supported the transfer of the deed to the museum board, saying that county government shouldn’t be in the entertainment business.
“It’s up to (museum officials) to make a go of it and they will,” Harrison said.
The county’s fiscal 2019 budget included about $131,700 for the event center, including maintenance, utilities and insurance for the building and contents. “Now we can put that money toward other needs,” Harrison said.
A glass wall will divide the museum on the northern half of the building from the event space, which will still seat up to 300 people, Thompson said. A stage is located on the south end.
Thompson said the project’s architect, Goodwyn Mills Cawood, will take bids for the project within the next couple of weeks.
“We’ve raised over $500,000 for the project,” and donations are still being accepted, she said.
The museum reopened to visitors May 27, the day after Memorial Day, and Thompson said all staff members wear masks.
“We are fully open and accepting visitors,” Thompson said. “We can have up to 25 in the building at a time.”
The event center building, located on the other side of a parking lot from the museum's current location, would revert to the county if it’s no longer used as a museum.
