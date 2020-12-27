Grabbing his Bible, the one with the broken spine, worn edges and underlined passages, James Watson turned to the photographs of Ecuadorian children pasted on the inside back cover.
“I have to give the Lord all the glory for everything I’ve done,” Watson said, gently holding the Bible. “I’m saved by the grace of God. Everything I do now is to shine a light on the goodness of God.”
From volunteering at the Alabama Veterans Museum to visiting residents at nursing homes to teaching children how to fold the U.S. flag to serving on a burial detail, Jim Watson’s impact resonates throughout Athens.
Every year, thousands of volunteers across north Alabama labor behind the scenes to better the community. With food drives and fundraisers such as walks, fashion shows and sports tournaments, they help feed the hungry, fund cancer research, deliver meals to the homebound and mentor children.
For his work with numerous organizations, the 75-year-old Watson is The Decatur Daily’s Volunteer of the Year.
“I feel like I need to give back. It doesn’t cost a thing and it helps people,” Watson said. “I have been so blessed. I’ve had a lot of people that really helped me out. I feel like it’s my time to give back.”
The Limestone County resident credited his late mother, Bessie Watson, of Kansas, who volunteered with the Eastern Star, the garden club, the church, the hospital board and the library board, for instilling in him a desire to impact the community positively.
“She was a storm trooper and the hardest-working person I ever met. Wherever she was needed, that's where she was,” Watson said. “She was such a fine lady and gave me the gift of gab and the gift to help others.”
Fifty years ago, when Watson settled in north Alabama with his wife, Linda, he began using those gifts. The husband and wife started by volunteering as foster parents, welcoming dozens of children into their home over 10 years.
“We loved it. We wouldn’t ask a lot of questions. We knew not to. But we did tell them we were there to help and give them a good and safe place to stay,” Watson said. “It was hard. We wanted to keep some of the kids, but we realized you can’t keep them. There is someone out there praying for a child that wants to give them a good home.”
In the early 2000s, Jim and Linda served as missionaries to Ecuador and helped to spread the gospel.
At home, Watson taught children how to hunt and fish as a member of the Limestone County Sportsman’s Club, portrayed Santa Claus for Athens holiday events, showed students the proper way to fold the American flag, donated blood, participated in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and Hospice of Limestone County’s Chili Challenge and drove a bus for church outings.
“He continually strives to make Athens a better place to live and always has time to lend a hand when it is needed,” said Sandy Thompson, director of the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens.
Many of Watson’s volunteer efforts revolve around veterans.
“I have a special place in my heart for our veterans,” said Watson, who served six years — three active and three reserve — in the Army, and belongs to the American Legion, American Veterans, Disabled American Volunteers, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
For the past 18 years, Watson has been a fixture at the Alabama Veterans Museum, volunteering to give tours and educate visitors about north Alabama’s military history every Wednesday.
“It is a privilege to be able to volunteer here, especially when I get to talk to the children about our history. It is a way to keep this history alive,” Watson said.
Before the coronavirus, Watson routinely visited veterans at area nursing homes. He would bring them books, share stories and show them photographs on his phone.
“Everywhere I go, I take photographs, because I know they will want to see them. Many of them can’t get out, so the photographs help them experience things from beyond the nursing home and keep them connected with the world outside,” Watson said.
After working as a nurse at Athens Limestone Hospital and local nursing homes, Watson knows firsthand the challenges the residents face.
“I know people don’t always come and visit their loved ones. That makes me sad. It’s so sad people don’t take the time to visit,” Watson said. “When I was able to visit before the pandemic, I would ask other people to come. If nobody else wanted to come with me, I would go by myself and visit with the folks and entertain them.”
Watson also serves on the Limestone County burial detail. By participating in the 21-gun salute and folding the American flag, Watson helps ensure the fallen veterans receive a proper military funeral.
“That’s something I feel like I really need to do and will do it as long as I can. It is a way I can honor and remember my comrades and, hopefully, bring comfort to their families,” Watson said. “That’s what volunteering is all about, doing for others and making this world a better place, even if it is just a little bit better.”
--
Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Nominees
The Daily asked readers for nominations for Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Person of the Year for 2020. An article revealing the Good Deeds Person of the Year will be published later this week.
Here is what the nominators had to say about the other nominees:
--
Ellis Chenault
Ellis volunteers with Hospice of the Valley. A professional photographer, he will take family photos when Hospice has a child as a patient. He provided Christmas gifts for one family and ensured the roof of another patient’s home was fixed. This man has such a compassionate heart, sees a need and makes sure it is taken care of.
--
Frances Tate
For years, through art and kindness, Frances has sought to bring attention to a mostly forgotten past of Old Town. Through her efforts, she is creating a new generation that believes in what is good in our community. She does this through her art, words and actions.
--
Cindy Hanback
Cindy supports the Volunteer Center of Morgan County by serving on the board, donating money and volunteering. She leads the ramp builds for the Volunteer Center. The teams she put together have built six ramps in six months. She created shoe boxes for the center’s Holiday Hope Chest, which provides gifts to low-income children. She also will head up the 2021 Barrels of Love.
--
Sally Marsh
Sally is the director of children’s ministry at St. John's Episcopal Church. During the pandemic, she worked tirelessly to contribute to the spiritual growth of the children and support the parents. She has brought a sense of togetherness to our church families in a time of separation and unrest. She decorated yards at Easter and created Vacation Bible School activities.
--
Kay Burlingame
Kay Burlingame is one of those community servants who quietly supports events and programs in Athens. Whether she is sending notes of encouragement to other volunteers, planning a reception for a non-profit's event, preparing lunch for United Way's annual program, or updating the Athens football score on Facebook, she does it out of love for the community. Throughout the year she serves on the Foundation for Aging and helps other groups, such as Relay for Life, Athens Mayor's Youth Commission and Athens City Schools.
--
Bill Ward
Bill Ward is a retired businessman who loves Athens. Since 2006 he has been a board member of the Athens-Limestone Tourism Office, a tour guide for the April Historical Walks and the October Haunts Walks. Billy is always available to give tours and willing to help with projects and fundraising efforts. Bill volunteers for other organizations such as the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and is a member of Rotary Club.
--
Emily Baggett
As a single mother, Emily gives as she can from her finances. More so, she gives of her time and ideas to help others and participates in events for non-profits. She has taken clothes to those who need them. She has furnished meals to the sick and those who have suffered loss. She has taken food bags to those who have COVID-19. Emily also supports the Travis Manion Foundation through roadway cleanups and in the Bankhead Forest, as well as cleaning the graves of veterans in Madison County. She coordinated Santa Ruck 2020, which will benefit Crisis Services of North Alabama, and participated in Wreaths Across America.
--
Laverne Gilbert
Laverne hates litter and loves Athens. This summer, she started a one-woman campaign to clean the city of litter. "It's our city. Let's work together," she tells people. She began challenging others to join her. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks met her several times. Other volunteers and a local church’s youth group pitched in to support her efforts. She encourages people to get supplies from Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful and to continue the work year-round. Her campaign became so popular, Laverne had shirts made that say on the front "Join Laverne In Picking Up Litter" and on the back "It's Our Community. It's Our Neighborhood. It's Our Job." Laverne picks up litter on her own about three days a week, and schedules weekend pickups with her volunteers.
--
Robert Howell
Robert has continuously volunteered for the Moulton-based Wild South organization for over 10 years in the Bankhead National Forest and Sipsey Wilderness. Robert leads hikes (now temporarily suspended because of the pandemic), maintains hiking trails, removes Chinese privet, serves as a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger, and participates in ecosystem restoration projects. Robert participates in every trash and garbage dump cleanup. On their own, Robert and his wife, Barbara, pick up more trash in the Bankhead. As of this writing, they are up to 84 bags and countless miscellaneous items that don't fit into a bag. As a hike leader, his enthusiasm about the wonders of our wild places is contagious and encouraging, especially to first-time hikers.
--
Loyd Day Program
Jane Forton and her program workers volunteer with the Meals On Wheels & More Program of Decatur. It's a hand (in) hand exchange with both programs. Meals On Wheels & More helps her program stay connected in the community, and her program helps our program to continue to provide nutritional meals to many. The Loyd Day Program is always eager to help deliver meals. They fill in when we have open routes that they are familiar with. They help deliver every Wednesday. The Loyd Day Program has been a tremendous help during the pandemic.
