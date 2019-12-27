From the high school to the public library to the historic Donnell House to the football field, Tiffany Seibert’s impact appears throughout Athens.
Every year, thousands of volunteers across north Alabama labor behind the scenes to better the community. With food drives, fundraisers, walks, fashion shows and recreation leagues, they help feed the hungry, fund cancer research, deliver meals to the homebound, lead Bible studies, visit nursing homes and mentor children.
For her work with the library, the hospital, the schools and the arts, 43-year-old Seibert is The Decatur Daily’s Volunteer of the Year.
“There are so many people in north Alabama that work so hard to make this a great area. They are much more deserving than me. People take pride in this area, and they take pride in taking care of each other. I’m just doing my part,” Seibert said.
The Limestone County native, who, as a young girl, watched her parents give back to the community and, as a student at East Limestone High, participated in outreach opportunities including the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, now finds inspiration for her volunteerism from her 16-year-old and 12-year-old sons.
“My kids are the ones that drive what I do. They just really direct me. When you have kids, it kind of opens up your world to different things that are needed in the community. You start to see where things can be better and what things need support. My kids have opened me up to a whole new world,” Seibert said.
That world included serving as vacation Bible school director at First United Methodist Church in Athens, with the Family Resource Center, on the Athens City Schools Foundation and chairing the Athens-Limestone Public Library’s Storybook Ball, which raised money to build the new library.
“We live in downtown, and when the old library was right across the street from us we went all the time. The library was a big part of our lives and still is. Through the Storybook Ball, I was trying to create something that would bring younger families in and make them aware of ways they could support the community,” Seibert said.
Holly Hollman, a spokeswoman and grant writer for Athens, noted the breadth of Seibert’s community involvement, which spreads from the church to the library to the hospital to the cheerleading squad.
“Tiffany Seibert gives back through her volunteer work with organizations and projects such as Athens Main Street, Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation, Athena League, Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation, Donnell House and the Black & Gold Circle,” Hollman said.
Envisioned two years ago by Athens High football coach Cody Gross and retired Limestone County Circuit Judge Jimmy Woodruff, the Black & Gold Circle, or Feed the Eagles, provides breakfast and dinner for the school’s varsity football team during the season. To lead the program, which fills a previously unmet need, Gross and Woodruff turned to Seibert.
“We have so many kids at the school that aren’t getting enough food. How do we expect these kids to give their all in the classroom and their all on the football field if they aren’t getting enough? Along with food, this is a time when they are fellowshipping together and bonding as a team. This is something that I’m super excited about,” said Seibert, who organizes restaurants to donate food and raises funds to pay for meals.
While her interest in volunteering was ignited in high school, Seibert, who earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Alabama and lived in Mobile and Birmingham, started giving back when she and her husband, Chris, returned to Athens 10 years ago.
“I think, sometimes, people who haven’t lived in other places might take for granted how great north Alabama is,” Seibert said. “As I got older, especially after having kids, I realized just how great a place it is.”
For her community involvement, organizers of the Athens Grease Festival named Seibert as Athena-Grease Goddess, a title given to a woman who improves the city through volunteering with nonprofits, with the arts, youth, on city boards or through environmental efforts.
Seibert, who owns Snapdragon Kids in downtown Athens, hopes her children, Brock and Ben, see the importance of volunteering in the community.
“Someone has to take care of this community. We have so many people who work a lot harder than me to keep this community thriving. I am just trying to do my part,” Seibert said.
