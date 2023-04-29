ATHENS — The common denominator for two award winners and another who was honored Thursday night in Athens is that all are focused on volunteerism and encouraging those around them.
“I think especially these days it’s so easy for people just to sit behind a computer and complain, but I don’t know what that accomplishes,” said Holly Hollman, winner of the Excellence in Public Service award. “If you want to make a difference, I feel like you’ve got to have boots on the ground, you’ve got to be involved, you need to know what the needs of your community are. The best way to do that is find something you’re passionate about, volunteer your time and do your part.”
She accepted her award on behalf of Helen Greenhaw, who volunteered for numerous organizations until her death at 80 years old in October.
Jan Matthews won the Community Hero Award on Thursday for her work with high school seniors.
“My parents believed in just helping people and helping people in the community and so it’s just something that’s been instilled in me,” Matthews said.
The awards were presented at the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce's annual membership meeting at the Alabama Veteran’s Museum in Athens.
Hollman, 49, of Athens, is the communications specialist and grant coordinator for Athens and is involved in numerous community volunteering activities. She serves as team captain and event lead for the Athens Relay for Life Team and is involved with the Athens Activity Center.
Hollman is also on the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation board, is a mentor and organizer for the Mayor’s Youth Commission and oversees the development of the Vacation Bible School program at Coxey Church of Christ.
“If somebody needs help with something, I don’t mind them calling me,” she said. “I just enjoy getting out in the community.”
In 2022, Hollman and Amy Golden accepted the Public Servant of the Year Award on behalf of Kathy Cothren and former councilman Frank Travis, who had both died of cancer that year. When she found out she was nominated this year, Hollman said she wanted the award to go to Greenhaw.
“She would help … with receptions without charging anything for their service for different nonprofits like United Way, our Youth Commission,” Hollman said. “She would volunteer with the Foundation on Aging, she was on that board, she was on the (Limestone County) Sports Hall of Fame board. She was on our city Relay (for Life) team. She delivered food to the sick through her church.”
Greenhaw also supported the Athens Activity Center, Veterans Coffee Call, Athens City School Foundation, the Birdie Thornton Center, was a member of the Athens Rotary Club and on the United Way board of directors.
“She did so much,” Hollman said. “If she was at a community event and took pictures, within two days she was either mailing you a sweet card with copies of pictures you were in or coming by our office and giving everybody in the office that happened to be in the picture a copy. … I think every day she woke up looking for ways to help people.”
Greenhaw taught home economics for 33 years at Ardmore High School then Athens High School.
---
Community Hero
Matthews, 57, from east Limestone County, was awarded the Community Hero award. Hollman nominated her because of her work with local high school seniors through her nonprofit MTM Educational Enrichment. Matthews said she gives guidance to kids who do not know what to do after high school.
“The overall goal of it is to ensure that … those students definitely do something beyond high school whether it’s college, technical, or military career,” she said. “I just make sure they’re doing something once they graduate from high school other than sitting at home and doing nothing.”
Matthews said, due to medical issues, she missed too much of her senior year at Athens High School and had to go to summer school to get her diploma.
“I was devastated,” she said. “I would have been the first in my family to graduate from high school. … I just promised God that when I go to school and get my education, I would just come back and help kids.”
After Matthews received her high school diploma, someone donated $300 for her to attend Calhoun Community College, where she got her business in education associate’s degree. She received her bachelor’s in management of technology from Athens State University and then her master’s in entrepreneurship from Nova Southeastern University. Matthews now works for NASA as a contracting officer.
Matthews awards scholarships to high school seniors starting at $300 through the nonprofit she founded in 2019 but said she has been helping students for 23 years.
“I ask friends, neighbors, cousins to help support it by giving dollars for the scholarships,” she said. “We’re now an official … nonprofit so hopefully as time progresses, we’ll get major sponsorships. For right now it’s just friends, neighbors, churches, ... individuals that support it.”
Matthews also holds an annual banquet for about 15 students and the public.
“We send the criteria out to the school counselors and the school counselors select the students,” she said. “We just bring them in and motivate them, encourage them and give them free family portraits and some little things to kind of make them feel special.”
Matthews said to stay engaged with them she sends students positive text messages.
“If I see job opportunities, just encouraging words, or if I hear, 'I’m not having a good day,' I send something to encourage them,” she said. “If I find out they’re doing something great, just anything to uplift them, encourage and inspire them.”
People need a sense of belonging, Matthews said.
“They need to know someone actually cares about them other than their core family,” she said. “It just inspires them to do better is what I’ve found.”
Also winning awards Thursday were Caroline Canestrani, Young Professional of the Year; Tony McCormack, Business Person of the Year; and Lauren Marsh, Executive Leadership.
