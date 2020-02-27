While several suppliers to the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant are building on its 2,500-acre site in Limestone County, Vuteq USA acquired a 60-acre site nearby to build a manufacturing facility.
Japan-based Vuteq is using approximately 40 acres of its property on 7306 Greenbrier Parkway N.W. for a 200,000-square-foot plant and parking, according to Jennifer Walter, human resource manager of Vuteq USA Inc.
"Construction of the Vuteq facility is on schedule," Walter said. "The ground sitework is ongoing, and the plan is to have the building partially completed around May of 2020, at which time equipment should start arriving."
The company is investing $60 million for the plant and equipment. It eventually will have about 200 employees at the Limestone County plant to produce interior and exterior plastic-injected parts and various sub-assemblies for the Mazda Toyota joint venture.
"All managerial level positions and the Pilot team members have been filled," she said recently. "Everyone on board is diligently working to meet deadlines and ensure a smooth operation going forward. Vuteq has developed plans to recruit additional office staff and hourly team members as we move into the upcoming months."
According the Alabama Department of Commerce’s website, once construction is complete, there will be initial production trials of equipment, molds, and secondary systems. A production launch is targeted for 2021.
"Vuteq will be producing various interior and exterior plastic resin parts," Walter said. "Our facility will hold 13-14 injection mold machines that will perform a resin injection process."
The Mazda Toyota plant also is scheduled to begin production in 2021 and will manufacture a new, unspecified sport utility vehicle for Toyota and a new Mazda SUV. The automakers have said the facility will employ 4,000 workers.
The Vuteq USA facility will host several other manufacturing companies, including Diversity Vuteq LLC, a minority joint venture.
Vuteq has more than 13,000 employees worldwide. It began North American operations in 1987 at Georgetown, Kentucky, where Toyota operates an assembly plant. Vuteq also has manufacturing plants in Mississippi, Indiana and Texas, and a location in Ontario, Canada.
"Vuteq USA Inc. is very pleased and excited to be opening our next plant in Alabama,” Vuteq USA’s president, Kazumasa Watanabe, said last year when announcing plans for the Limestone plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.