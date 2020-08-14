ATHENS — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the Wales Street bridge over Interstate 65 north of Athens in Limestone County is tentatively set to close on or about Tuesday for work to raise the bridge, improving vertical clearance on the interstate.
The bridge closure is expected to last about one month. During this time, Wales Street traffic will be detoured to Black Road via Elkton Road or Looney Road. Interstate lane closures are possible from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
The bridge work is included in an ongoing $9 million project to resurface more than 7½ miles of I-65 from Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens to just north of Wales Street.
Wiregrass Construction is the contractor on the project.
